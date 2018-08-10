Corecivic (CXW) Issues Earnings Results

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $449.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.61 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Corecivic updated its Q3 guidance to $0.57-0.59 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.29-2.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. Corecivic has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Corecivic alerts:

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $69,597.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,739.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 14,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,337 shares of company stock worth $561,102 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CXW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Corecivic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About Corecivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.