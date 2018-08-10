Copa (CPA) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Cowen

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $130.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s current price.

CPA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Copa opened at $84.05 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Copa has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $141.34.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. Copa had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 15.39%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Copa will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,282,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Copa by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 192,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,791,000 after acquiring an additional 38,444 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Copa by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Copa by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 239,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

