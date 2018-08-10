Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.75 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber opened at $30.35 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.58. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 13.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,045,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,252,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,601,000 after purchasing an additional 302,265 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,522,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 31.5% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,391,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,898,000 after purchasing an additional 573,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,427,000 after purchasing an additional 116,766 shares in the last quarter.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.