Cooper Companies (COO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $288.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cooper Companies currently rides on strong performance by its core CooperVision unit. Growth in the segment can be attributed to significant year-over-year increase in single-use sphere lens revenues. Geographically as well, the company has registered gains. The acquisition of PARAGARD has driven CooperSurgical revenues. Management is optimistic about the recently-completed acquisition of LifeGlobal which is expected to enhance Cooper Companies’ fertility business. Further, continued improvement in gross and operating margin is promising. On the flip side, Cooper’s long-term debt has increased significantly, which raises concern. Foreign exchange volatility continues to persist. Moreover, a series of acquisitions pose significant integration risks. Stiff competition in the niche space also adds to the woes. The stock looks overvalued at the moment. The company underperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

COO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.45.

Cooper Companies traded down $1.87, hitting $254.97, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 18,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $216.47 and a one year high of $261.71. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The medical device company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.33, for a total transaction of $100,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total transaction of $1,550,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,390,836. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $616,595,000 after purchasing an additional 502,783 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

