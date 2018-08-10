Contrasting Veritex (VBTX) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

Veritex (NASDAQ: VBTX) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Veritex alerts:

This table compares Veritex and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex $87.13 million 8.49 $15.15 million $0.95 32.21 Pacific Premier Bancorp $301.12 million 7.73 $60.10 million $1.77 21.10

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Veritex. Pacific Premier Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Veritex has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Veritex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Veritex and Pacific Premier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Veritex currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.38%. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.19%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than Veritex.

Profitability

This table compares Veritex and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex 23.09% 6.53% 1.09% Pacific Premier Bancorp 24.60% 8.61% 1.33%

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats Veritex on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts. Its loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate and general commercial loans, residential real estate loans, construction and land loans, farmland loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as banking through telephone, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates through 20 branches and 1 mortgage office located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, as well as 1 branch in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies. It also offers cash management, electronic banking, and online bill payment services. The company conducts business through 33 full-service depository branches in the counties of Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara, California, as well as Clark County, Nevada. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.