Contrasting United Community Financial (UCFC) and Greene County Bancorp (GCBC)

United Community Financial (NASDAQ: UCFC) and Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Community Financial and Greene County Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Financial $118.75 million 4.42 $21.78 million $0.57 18.44 Greene County Bancorp $39.88 million 7.43 $11.18 million N/A N/A

United Community Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Greene County Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for United Community Financial and Greene County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Community Financial presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.18%. Given United Community Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe United Community Financial is more favorable than Greene County Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Financial and Greene County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Financial 23.92% 11.41% 1.27% Greene County Bancorp 31.05% 15.78% 1.30%

Dividends

United Community Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Greene County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. United Community Financial pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Community Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. United Community Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

United Community Financial has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greene County Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of United Community Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of United Community Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Community Financial beats Greene County Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It provides commercial loans, such as multifamily loans; nonresidential real estate loans comprising retail centers, office buildings, and industrial buildings; land loans; loans for the construction of multifamily properties, nonresidential real estate projects, and to builders; and secured and unsecured loans, including traditional lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans. The company also offers residential mortgage loans consisting of one-to four-family loans; loans for the construction of one-to four-family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, recreational vehicle loans, unsecured loans, and cash-secured loans. In addition, it provides insurance products for business and residential customers, including auto, homeowners, life-health, commercial, surety bonds, and aviation. The company offers services through its main office located in Youngstown, Ohio; and 35 retail banking offices, 3 wealth management offices, and 13 residential mortgage loan centers located in Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. United Community Financial Corp. was founded in 1889 and is based in Youngstown, Ohio.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. It operates a network of 13 full-service banking offices located in the Hudson Valley of New York. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.

