Contrasting Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) & Full House Resorts (FLL)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ: MLCO) and Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Full House Resorts does not pay a dividend. Melco Resorts & Entertainment pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Full House Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melco Resorts & Entertainment 7.83% 15.47% 5.86% Full House Resorts -5.46% -10.85% -3.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Full House Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melco Resorts & Entertainment 0 0 10 0 3.00 Full House Resorts 0 0 2 0 3.00

Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $31.41, indicating a potential upside of 38.69%. Full House Resorts has a consensus price target of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 27.89%. Given Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Melco Resorts & Entertainment is more favorable than Full House Resorts.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Full House Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melco Resorts & Entertainment $5.28 billion 2.11 $347.00 million $0.92 24.54 Full House Resorts $161.27 million 0.50 -$5.02 million N/A N/A

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Full House Resorts.

Volatility and Risk

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full House Resorts has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Melco Resorts & Entertainment beats Full House Resorts on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. The company also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge. In addition, it operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail, and gaming resort that comprises 280 gaming tables and 980 gaming machines in Cotai, Macau. Further, the company owns and operates 7 Mocha Clubs with 1,034 gaming machines, as well as Taipa Square casino in Taipa Island, Macau. Additionally, it operates and manages City of Dreams Manila, a casino, hotel, retail, and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The company was formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and changed its name to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited in April 2017. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. As of February 16, 2017, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco Leisure and Entertainment Group Limited.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and oyster and casino bars. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has approximately 17,000 square feet of gaming space, 24 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as steakhouse, and 4 casual-dining outlets. In addition, the company owns the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, which has approximately 40,000 square feet of gaming space; a land-based pavilion with approximately 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; a 190-room hotel; surface parking; an 18-hole golf course on approximately 311 acres; and 5 dining outlets, as well as a leased 104-room hotel. Further, it owns Stockman's Casino that is located in Fallon, Nevada, which has approximately 8,400 square feet of gaming space, a bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a coffee shop; and Grand Lodge Casino that has 18,900 square feet of gaming space, which is integrated into the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada on the north shore of Lake Tahoe. Full House Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

