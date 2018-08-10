Contrasting Inpixon (INPX) and Verisign (VRSN)

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) and Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Inpixon and Verisign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpixon 0 1 0 0 2.00 Verisign 1 3 0 0 1.75

Inpixon presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 5,257.14%. Verisign has a consensus target price of $140.25, indicating a potential downside of 8.54%. Given Inpixon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inpixon is more favorable than Verisign.

Profitability

This table compares Inpixon and Verisign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon -104.33% N/A -62.89% Verisign 40.38% -37.20% 17.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Inpixon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Inpixon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Verisign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inpixon and Verisign’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon $45.13 million 0.12 -$35.01 million N/A N/A Verisign $1.17 billion 16.05 $457.24 million $3.68 41.67

Verisign has higher revenue and earnings than Inpixon.

Volatility and Risk

Inpixon has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisign has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verisign beats Inpixon on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions. Its products are based on a technology that detects and locates accessible cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth devices, as well as uses a data-analytics engine to deliver actionable insights and intelligent reports for security, marketing, asset management, etc. The Infrastructure segment resells third party hardware, software, and related maintenance/warranty products and services to commercial and government customers. Its products include enterprise computing, storage, virtualization, networking, etc.; and services comprise custom application/software design, architecture and development, staff augmentation, and project management. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, telecom, and others. Inpixon has reseller partnership with Genwave Technologies Inc. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services, including distributed denial of service protection and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

