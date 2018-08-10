Contrasting Dana (DAN) and China Automotive Systems (CAAS)

Dana (NYSE: DAN) and China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dana and China Automotive Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dana 2.51% 32.56% 6.84% China Automotive Systems -4.03% 5.83% 2.69%

Dana has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Automotive Systems has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Dana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Dana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.2% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dana and China Automotive Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dana 0 9 4 0 2.31 China Automotive Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dana presently has a consensus price target of $27.45, suggesting a potential upside of 34.78%. Given Dana’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dana is more favorable than China Automotive Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dana and China Automotive Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dana $7.21 billion 0.41 $100.00 million $2.52 8.08 China Automotive Systems $499.06 million 0.25 -$19.34 million $0.64 6.08

Dana has higher revenue and earnings than China Automotive Systems. China Automotive Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Dana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. China Automotive Systems does not pay a dividend. Dana pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dana has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Dana beats China Automotive Systems on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, modular and axle tube assemblies, rear drive and power transfer units, axle shafts, and EV gearboxes for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, and tire inflation systems for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Driveline Technologies segment manufactures front and rear axles, driveshafts, transmissions, torque converters, wheel, track, winch planetary drives, industrial gear boxes, tire inflation systems, and electronic controls, as well as hydraulic valves, pumps, and motors for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, material handling, and industrial stationary applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts. It is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America and Brazil, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jing Zhou, the People's Republic of China.

