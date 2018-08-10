Contrasting CVR Partners (UAN) & Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

CVR Partners (NYSE: UAN) and Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Partners and Scotts Miracle-Gro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Partners -29.47% -17.40% -7.64% Scotts Miracle-Gro 6.80% 43.37% 7.45%

CVR Partners has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CVR Partners and Scotts Miracle-Gro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Scotts Miracle-Gro 3 1 1 0 1.60

Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus target price of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.58%. Given Scotts Miracle-Gro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scotts Miracle-Gro is more favorable than CVR Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of CVR Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVR Partners and Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Partners $330.80 million 1.20 -$72.78 million ($0.64) -5.45 Scotts Miracle-Gro $2.64 billion 1.59 $218.30 million $3.94 19.28

Scotts Miracle-Gro has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Partners. CVR Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scotts Miracle-Gro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Scotts Miracle-Gro pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CVR Partners does not pay a dividend. Scotts Miracle-Gro pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Scotts Miracle-Gro has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Scotts Miracle-Gro beats CVR Partners on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. It offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products. The company also provides gardening and landscape products, such as water soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions. In addition, it offers hydroponic products that help users grow plants, flowers, and vegetables in an indoor or urban environment; and insect control products, rodent control products, and weed control products for home areas. The company offers its products under the Scotts, Turf Builder, EZ Seed, LiquaFeed, Water Smart, PatchMaster, GrubEx, EdgeGuard, Snap, Handy Green II, Scotts OxiCleanTM3, Miracle-Gro, Osmocote, Hyponex, Earthgro, SuperSoil, Ortho, Nature Scape, Miracle-Gro Organic Choice, Nature's Care, Whitney Farms, EcoScraps, Gro-ables, General Hydroponics, Gavita, AeroGarden, Botanicare, Vermicrop, Agrolux, Can-Filters, Fafard, Ortho, Tomcat, Roundup, and Groundclear brand names. It serves home centers, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, large hardware chains, independent hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, food and drug stores, and indoor gardening and hydroponic distributors and retailers through a direct sales force, and network of brokers and distributors. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Marysville, Ohio.

