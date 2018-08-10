Contrasting Control4 (CTRL) and Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

Control4 (NASDAQ: CTRL) and Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Control4 and Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Control4 $244.73 million 3.35 $15.97 million $0.75 41.91 Vishay Intertechnology $2.60 billion 1.31 -$20.34 million $1.43 16.61

Control4 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vishay Intertechnology. Vishay Intertechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Control4, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Control4 has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vishay Intertechnology has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Vishay Intertechnology pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Control4 does not pay a dividend. Vishay Intertechnology pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Control4 shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Control4 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Control4 and Vishay Intertechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Control4 0 2 7 0 2.78 Vishay Intertechnology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Control4 presently has a consensus target price of $31.57, indicating a potential upside of 0.45%. Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.47%. Given Vishay Intertechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vishay Intertechnology is more favorable than Control4.

Profitability

This table compares Control4 and Vishay Intertechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Control4 7.21% 15.03% 12.17% Vishay Intertechnology 1.84% 18.51% 7.98%

Summary

Control4 beats Vishay Intertechnology on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution. Its Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits (SDKs). The company's software components include Director for monitoring and receiving events; User Interface Application for operating system displays graphical user interfaces on televisions, in-wall and table-top touch panels, smartphones, and tablets, as well as list-based devices, such as remote controls with LCD text-displays; and Composer, a software application that enables trained and certified independent Control4 dealers and installers to design, configure, and personalize a Control4 home automation system for consumers. Its software components also comprise Control4 Drivers, as well as DriverWorks SDK, a SDK to develop and test custom two-way interface drivers to support the integration of a new device or device model into system, or to customize and enhance an existing driver; I/O servers; and 4Sight, a subscription service that enables end customers to remotely access, monitor, and adjust settings in their homes and receive event-based email alerts from their system. In addition, the company's products and services with embedded software include controllers, interface and networking devices, audio and video solutions, lighting products, comfort products, security products, and communication products. Control4 Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors or silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules. The Resistors & Inductors segment provides film, wirewound, power metal strip, crowbar and steel blade, variable, RF and microwave, high voltage, and non-linear resistors, as well as battery management shunts, thermo fuses, chip fuses, pryotechnic initiators/igniters, networks/arrays, dividers, temperature sensors, magnetics, and connectors. The Capacitors segment offers tantalum, ceramic, film, power, heavy-current, aluminum electrolytic, and energy storage capacitors. The company's semiconductor components are used for power control, power conversion, power management, signal switching, signal routing, signal blocking, signal amplification, two-way data transfer, one-way remote control, and circuit isolation functions; and passive components are used to restrict current flow, suppress voltage increases, store and discharge energy, control alternating current and voltage, filter out unwanted electrical signals, and other functions. It serves industrial, computing, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, power supplies, military/aerospace, and medical industries. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

