Contrasting Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (BLX) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE: BLX) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr $244.58 million 3.82 $81.99 million $2.08 11.42 Toronto-Dominion Bank $34.52 billion 3.14 $7.95 billion $4.24 13.94

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toronto-Dominion Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr pays out 74.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 29.16% 7.39% 1.25% Toronto-Dominion Bank 22.03% 16.50% 0.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and Toronto-Dominion Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 0 1 0 0 2.00 Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 0 8 0 3.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.89%. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus price target of $83.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.98%. Given Toronto-Dominion Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr.

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, collateral-backed, short and medium term trade, and pre-export financing structured loans; and discounting of notes, cross-border leasing, pre- and post-export financing, import financing, letters of credit, bank guarantees, documentary collection, irrevocable reimbursement undertakings, bankers' acceptance, vendor finance, and ECA-backed financing services. The company also provides working capital financing solutions, including short and medium-term bilateral loans, collateral-backed bilateral loans, leases, and vendor finance; structured syndicated and clubbed loans, such as acquisition financing, pre-export financing, A/B loan financing with multilateral agencies, bridge loans, and liability management; and treasury solutions comprising term deposits and private placements. It primarily serves corporations, middle-market companies, and banking and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. It also provides capital markets, investment banking, and corporate banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions, as well as offers telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company offers its products and services under the TD Canada Trust, TD Bank, and America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. It offers personal and business banking products and services to approximately 15 million customers through a network of 1,128 branches and 3,157 automated teller machines in Canada; and to approximately 8 million retail customers through a network of 1,270 stores. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

