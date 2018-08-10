Continental AG Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share (CTTAY)

Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental in a research note issued on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Kurian now expects that the company will earn $3.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Continental’s FY2019 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Monday, April 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of Continental opened at $43.55 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. Continental has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

