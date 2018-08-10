ConocoPhillips (COP) Position Increased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,577,059 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,322 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.74% of ConocoPhillips worth $597,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,473,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $383,832,000 after purchasing an additional 60,121 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,926,665 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $292,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 77.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,136,386 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $245,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,555 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,084,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $284,369,000 after purchasing an additional 189,423 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,885,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $200,868,000 after acquiring an additional 155,031 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Edward Jones cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Argus set a $76.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Shares of ConocoPhillips opened at $71.75 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $42.26 and a 52-week high of $73.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 49,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $3,514,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,981. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $439,865.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,947 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,746 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.