Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.66 Million Position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 1,279.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 431,332 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 4,501.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBR. Societe Generale boosted their target price on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR opened at $11.96 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous special dividend of $0.01. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.86%.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.