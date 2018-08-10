ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.15

Media stories about ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ConnectOne Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 49.155791640293 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ConnectOne Bancorp traded down $0.10, reaching $25.20, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $791.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.89. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $31.40.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.36 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 11.71%. equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

CNOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

In other news, Director Nicholas Minoia acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.77 per share, with a total value of $123,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts.

