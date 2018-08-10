CONMED (CNMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CONMED saw a solid second quarter, with earnings and revenues beating the consensus mark. However, the company operates in a highly competitive environment, especially with respect to the General Surgery business. Lower healthcare spending owing to foreign exchange volatility is a headwind. Moreover, CONMED’s stock looks quite overvalued at the moment. Pricing pressure add to the woes. On a brighter side, strong performance by the Orthopedic and General surgery units is encouraging. Significant expansion in the gross and operating margin buoys optimism. The company has invested significantly in R&D, which reflects focus on innovation. CONMED is also benefiting from the rising use of minimally invasive techniques as a large percentage of the company’s products are designed for such procedures. A raised full-year revenue guidance also paints a bright picture. CONMED has outperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on CNMD. BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

CNMD stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.52. 950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,237. CONMED has a 1 year low of $48.03 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.97.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that CONMED will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $318,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,266.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $49,129.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 423.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

