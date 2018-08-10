Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 499 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.2% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,519,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $886,429,000 after purchasing an additional 118,249 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,105,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $684,948,000 after purchasing an additional 103,613 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $646,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,981,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,940,000 after purchasing an additional 166,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,446,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,090,000 after purchasing an additional 193,776 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up from $221.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.18.

NYSE:GS opened at $233.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $214.64 and a 12-month high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $2,019,464.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total value of $854,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,367 shares of company stock worth $4,819,426 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

