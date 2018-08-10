Congress Park Capital LLC Buys New Position in SINA Corp (SINA)

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,240 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SINA during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SINA during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in SINA during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SINA during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC increased its position in SINA by 2,426.9% during the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

SINA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SINA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of SINA in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered SINA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of SINA in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.57.

SINA opened at $75.06 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. SINA Corp has a 12-month low of $74.36 and a 12-month high of $124.60.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $537.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.10 million. SINA had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that SINA Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

