Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $14,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Concho Resources from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Friday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Concho Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Concho Resources from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.67.

In related news, Director Mark B. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.39 per share, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,818.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $134.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $106.73 and a 1 year high of $163.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 34.13%. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

