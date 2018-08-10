Comparing Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) and Goldcorp (GG)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) and Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Goldcorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $843.22 million 11.04 $57.70 million $0.63 33.30 Goldcorp $3.42 billion 3.06 $658.00 million $0.40 30.10

Goldcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Wheaton Precious Metals. Goldcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Wheaton Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Goldcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Goldcorp pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Goldcorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Goldcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 7.65% 5.75% 4.93% Goldcorp 8.61% 1.97% 1.28%

Risk & Volatility

Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldcorp has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wheaton Precious Metals and Goldcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Goldcorp 0 5 8 1 2.71

Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.08%. Goldcorp has a consensus target price of $17.56, suggesting a potential upside of 45.88%. Given Goldcorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Goldcorp is more favorable than Wheaton Precious Metals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Goldcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Goldcorp beats Wheaton Precious Metals on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic. Goldcorp Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

