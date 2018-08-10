Comparing Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) & CMS Energy (CMS)

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) and CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Public Service Enterprise Group and CMS Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Service Enterprise Group $9.08 billion 2.85 $1.57 billion $2.93 17.52 CMS Energy $6.58 billion 2.08 $460.00 million $2.17 22.29

Public Service Enterprise Group has higher revenue and earnings than CMS Energy. Public Service Enterprise Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CMS Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Public Service Enterprise Group and CMS Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Service Enterprise Group 23.69% 11.03% 3.58% CMS Energy 8.13% 15.14% 3.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of CMS Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of CMS Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Public Service Enterprise Group pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CMS Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Public Service Enterprise Group pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CMS Energy pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and CMS Energy has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Public Service Enterprise Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Public Service Enterprise Group has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMS Energy has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Public Service Enterprise Group and CMS Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Service Enterprise Group 0 7 9 0 2.56 CMS Energy 0 6 4 0 2.40

Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus price target of $52.89, suggesting a potential upside of 3.06%. CMS Energy has a consensus price target of $48.44, suggesting a potential upside of 0.15%. Given Public Service Enterprise Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Public Service Enterprise Group is more favorable than CMS Energy.

Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group beats CMS Energy on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers. As of December 31, 2017, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 24,000 circuit miles and 853,000 poles; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, 2 sub-headquarters, and 1 meter shop. This segment also owns and operates 50 switching stations with an aggregate installed capacity of 36,023 megavolt-amperes (MVA), as well as 244 substations with an aggregate installed capacity of 8,250 MVA; and 4 electric distribution headquarters and 5 sub-headquarters, as well as 58 natural gas metering and regulating stations. The Power segment operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, solar, and renewable generation facilities. As of December 31, 2017, it had an installed fossil and nuclear generating capacity of approximately 10,562 megawatts. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources. This segment's transmission and distribution system includes 214 miles of transmission overhead lines; 188 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,431 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 56,098 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 10,665 miles of underground distribution lines; and substations. The Gas Utility segment is involved in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. This segment's gas transmission, storage, and distribution system comprises 1,672 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 28,194 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment engages in the independent power production and marketing activities; and development of renewable generation. This segment owns interests in independent power plants totaling 1,203 megawatts. The company also operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers in Michigan's Lower Peninsula. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

