Comparing Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) & Fluidigm (FLDM)

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ: AXDX) and Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Fluidigm shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Fluidigm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Accelerate Diagnostics and Fluidigm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelerate Diagnostics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Fluidigm 0 1 0 0 2.00

Accelerate Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.11%. Fluidigm has a consensus price target of $6.10, suggesting a potential downside of 10.82%. Given Accelerate Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Accelerate Diagnostics is more favorable than Fluidigm.

Profitability

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Fluidigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics -1,405.87% -57.14% -48.16% Fluidigm -55.66% -98.85% -12.49%

Volatility and Risk

Accelerate Diagnostics has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluidigm has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Fluidigm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics $4.18 million 287.33 -$64.02 million ($1.16) -19.18 Fluidigm $101.94 million 2.61 -$60.53 million ($1.19) -5.75

Fluidigm has higher revenue and earnings than Accelerate Diagnostics. Accelerate Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fluidigm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell genomics that comprise C1 system, Polaris system, C1 IFCs, and Polaris IFC. It sells instruments and consumables, including IFCs, assays, and reagents to academic institutions, clinical research laboratories, and contract research organizations, as well as biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

