Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “The company's diversified business structure, with exposure to steel, iron-ore mining, logistics, cement and energy industries will prove beneficial over the long run. Also, recovering domestic economy, as well as an improvement in automotive, construction and capital goods sectors will boost demand for steel in the country. Also, the company's investment plans for maintaining and upgrading operations will be a boon. However, the company's huge debt levels and higher costs and expenses, if left unchecked, will prove detrimental to its profitability. In the past year, CSN's American Depository Receipt (ADR) underperformed the industry. The ADR appears overvalued compared with the industry.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SID. HSBC raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional opened at $2.44 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 1,548.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 637,835 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 643,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 84,395 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at $1,530,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 347,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 77,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

