Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th.
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional traded down $0.11, reaching $2.33, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,971. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
