Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th.

Get Companhia Siderurgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional traded down $0.11, reaching $2.33, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,971. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter worth $119,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the first quarter worth $152,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 28.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 347,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 77,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 15.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 643,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 84,395 shares in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.