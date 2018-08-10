Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.96

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 52487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,387,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,586,000 after buying an additional 164,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 754.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 78,965 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 217,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ? COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.