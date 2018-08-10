Commscope (COMM) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Commscope from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Northland Securities upgraded Commscope from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commscope from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Commscope in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Commscope from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Commscope traded down $0.40, hitting $31.57, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,793. Commscope has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Commscope had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Commscope will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Morgan C. S. Kurk purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.27 per share, for a total transaction of $146,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Commscope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Commscope by 3,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. raised its stake in Commscope by 1.7% in the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 112,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Commscope by 11.8% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 73,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

