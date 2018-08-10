Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,069,496 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,225,593,000 after buying an additional 3,948,014 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,723,514 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,426,743,000 after buying an additional 596,707 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,892,663 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $876,853,000 after buying an additional 77,616 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 6,540,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,523,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,358,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $423,302,000 after buying an additional 454,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Malcolm Frank sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $85,391.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,910.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sumithra Gomatam sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $123,000.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,312 shares in the company, valued at $486,150.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,395 shares of company stock worth $2,714,873. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions opened at $76.26 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

