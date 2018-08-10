Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes $5.27 Million Position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 12.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,222 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 972.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 89,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $1,627,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 88.6% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 207,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 14.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,937,066 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $215,140,000 after acquiring an additional 377,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum opened at $66.06 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Anadarko Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Anadarko Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.45.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

