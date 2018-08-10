Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys New Holdings in Financial Engines Inc (FNGN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.17% of Financial Engines as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNGN. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Financial Engines during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,485,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Financial Engines by 105.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after buying an additional 226,857 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in Financial Engines by 8.8% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,557,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,501,000 after buying an additional 206,914 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Financial Engines by 6.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,718,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after buying an additional 164,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Financial Engines by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after buying an additional 121,909 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Grundfest sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,221,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bunch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,754 shares in the company, valued at $933,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Financial Engines opened at $44.95 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46. Financial Engines Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNGN. BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. William Blair cut shares of Financial Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Financial Engines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Financial Engines

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the United States. It assists individuals to develop a strategy to reach financial goals by offering a set of services, including personalized plans for saving and investing, assessments of retirement income, and the option to meet face-to-face with a financial advisor.

