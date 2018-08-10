Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires Shares of 144,461 Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 144,461 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $781,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $51.92 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the coffee company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.