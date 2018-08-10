Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $36.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.