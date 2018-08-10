Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,028,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,616,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,132,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,102,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,190,000 after buying an additional 285,886 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,140,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,918,000 after buying an additional 29,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,153,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,392,000 after buying an additional 56,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $215,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $439,310.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,964.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology opened at $98.08 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.33 and a 52-week high of $104.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.364 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 27.94%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology to $115.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.