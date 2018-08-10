Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 42,273 Shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,273 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $537,000.

Shares of OILK opened at $24.94 on Friday. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $23.87.

