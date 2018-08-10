Commerzbank Analysts Give Swiss Re (SREN) a CHF 105 Price Target

Commerzbank set a CHF 105 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a CHF 101.90 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Baader Bank set a CHF 110 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a CHF 83 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 101 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 99.17.

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at CHF 97.12 on Monday. Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

