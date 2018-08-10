Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Insider Sara E. Foster Sells 2,371 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) insider Sara E. Foster sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $165,045.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,530.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CBSH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.53. 10,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,757. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $335.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 381.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 56,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 79.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 68,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,102 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $3,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.