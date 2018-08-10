Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 741.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $158,003.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,770 shares in the company, valued at $8,974,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $60,856.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,445 shares of company stock worth $5,780,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland opened at $50.24 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.03. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 55.14%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.