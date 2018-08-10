Comerica Bank Purchases 780 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Impax Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 74.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter valued at $234,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Willis Towers Watson opened at $151.61 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $142.67 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 5.65%. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WLTW shares. Sandler O’Neill raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $154.00 price objective on Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits; Corporate Risk and Broking; Investment, Risk and Reinsurance; and Benefits Delivery and Administration. The Human Capital and Benefits segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organization, and the management teams.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.