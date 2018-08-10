Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. Common Stock (UTF) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:UTF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. Common Stock earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 45.0113227894354 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return with emphasis on income. Its portfolio of investments includes banks, electric, financial, insurance, industrials, airports, railways, toll roads, pipelines, gas distribution, real estate, water, telecommunications and utilities.

