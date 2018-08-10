Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (COKE) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COKE. TheStreet downgraded Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated opened at $166.37 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.18.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.79). Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at $3,533,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

