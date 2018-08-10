Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 2,050 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 15.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $286,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 171.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Citrix Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,335 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jessica Soisson sold 3,281 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $352,510.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,955.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 10,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total value of $1,058,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,236 shares in the company, valued at $36,423,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,353 shares of company stock worth $4,398,696. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $111.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.33 and a 52-week high of $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $742.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.33 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 64.77% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $103.00 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

