CME Group Inc (CME) Shares Sold by Cedar Hill Associates LLC

Cedar Hill Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Cedar Hill Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cedar Hill Associates LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 43,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.29.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $68,044.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,647.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.51, for a total value of $42,877.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,559 shares in the company, valued at $610,404.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,654 shares of company stock worth $7,234,893. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME stock opened at $162.97 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $174.36. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 111.45%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

