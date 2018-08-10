CME Group Inc (CME) Director Ronald A. Pankau Sells 260 Shares

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $42,424.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,363. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CME Group traded up $0.49, reaching $163.46, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 46,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,840. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $174.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 111.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 128,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 134,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Compass Point began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.29.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

