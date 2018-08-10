CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (CLPR) Receives $14.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (NYSE:CLPR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLPR shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,283. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.64 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.99.

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. research analysts expect that CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 1,002,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 37,272 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. For more information on the Company, please visit www.clipperrealty.com.

