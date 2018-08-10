CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (CLPR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (NYSE:CLPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.24%.

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A traded up $0.10, hitting $10.64, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 32,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,319. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.64 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research raised CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. For more information on the Company, please visit www.clipperrealty.com.

