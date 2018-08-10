Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,500 Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRC opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

SRC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial and office properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.

