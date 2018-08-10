Clarus (CLAR) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CLAR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Clarus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Clarus in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Clarus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.56.

Get Clarus alerts:

Shares of CLAR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. 6,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,384. The company has a market cap of $282.39 million, a PE ratio of 78.75 and a beta of 1.41. Clarus has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.80 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 2.06%. research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 48,658 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth about $573,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.