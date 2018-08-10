Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Raises Position in General Electric (GE)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 32.1% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 85,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 24,989 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 90,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 533.0% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 118,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 82,017 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Gabelli started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Morningstar set a $19.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

In other General Electric news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 191,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $12.94 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.