Citizens & Northern Corp Boosts Position in Nike Inc (NKE)

Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Nike makes up approximately 2.8% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Nike during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $760,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,898.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,437,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,778 shares of company stock worth $46,116,326. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. TheStreet upgraded Nike from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $87.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.46.

Shares of Nike opened at $81.26 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nike declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

