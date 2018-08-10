Citigroup Raises Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Price Target to $26.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $15.46 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

KDP has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “positive” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.66. 52,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,515,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $126.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.